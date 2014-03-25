The Force Is Strong With These Thrift Shop Paintings Upgraded By A “Star Wars” Enthusiast

A long time ago in a gallery far, far away hung a series of paintings that were … fine, just fine. Now, however, an artist has rescued these pieces from a thrift store where they were frozen in the carbonite of total obscurity, and sent them out of this world.





Canadian artist Dave Vancook has been buying up thrift store paintings and modifying them to include characters from the Star Wars movies. One of the Internet’s favorite entertainment properties, Star Wars imagery finds itself remixed into other forms of media pretty much every day. However, Vancook’s low-key approach to an intergalactic mashup has a subtle charm all its own. Seeing a stormtrooper painted into a cafe scene, for instance, or a matador wearing Boba Fett’s helmet is a witty way to bring this series down to Earth, where many eagerly await the next chapter to the story.

Have a look through more of Vancook’s images in the slides above. Or don’t. There is no “try.”