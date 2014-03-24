See How Your Favorite Brands’ Logos Have Evolved Over The Decades

We’ve seen plenty of clever of attempts at turning famous logos into other things . Apparently, however, if you give them enough time, most logos will get there on their own.

Graphic Design Degree Hub takes a look at how some of the most popular brands’ logos have changed over the years, in a new infographic. Following along, you can see the evolution of monoliths like Walmart, Google, and Kodak as they lose serifs, change colors, and add idiosyncratic elements like the perennial works of progress that they are. Have a look below, and just know that Co.Create has already modified its logo once in its 2.25-year history.



