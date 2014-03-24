This Touching Web Series Shows You Why You Should Adopt A Sidekick From A Shelter

Emily Sheskin is the chief cat lady. Suzanna Schumacher is the chief dog lady. And, together, they produce The Sidekick Series , documentary shorts rolling out on YouTube that tell the stories of rescue animals and the people who love them.

The goal is to show people that they can find amazing pets at shelters. “There is so much value in pets that come from rescues or shelters, and they should not be discounted because of their unknown or sad past,” says Schumacher, who knows this from personal experience. As we see in a video centered on her pooch Hans “Hansy” Gruber, he has a horrific backstory–the poor pup was found on the side of a road in Georgia, where he was left to die after being shot twice. But you’d never know what this dog went through seeing how happy this resilient little guy is now.

Hans Gruber

Sheskin’s stunningly good-looking and playful feline B.K. is also featured in the series. “I have an adopted cat named B.K. that came into my life after someone I know purchased a cat from a breeder and then decided having a cat wasn’t for him. B.K. happens to be a fancy British Shorthair and is really great on camera. I hope you’ll watch his episode if only to enjoy how ridiculously he likes to sit,” Sheskin says. “With that said, because I have a purebred cat, I think a lot of people assume I bought him from a breeder. While I’m an equal-opportunity cat lover who doesn’t discriminate by breed, I know some folks are partial to a particular type of cat or dog. It was important for me to show in the series the range of animals up for adoption, so if someone is looking to have a particular breed, they’ll realize adoption is still the way to go.”

Another one of The Sidekick Series videos shares the story of Ella, a sweet cat who had lived all of her life in shelters until she was finally adopted. She has cancer, and her dad Stephen has created a kitty bucket list for her that includes walks outside on a leash so she can feel the grass beneath her feet, and she is enjoying every moment of their adventures together. The Sidekick Series shot an additional video on Ella with a health update.

Thus far, Sheskin and Schumacher, who are both based in New York City, have made 12 episodes of The Sidekick Series, with a 13th to be produced in April. They have found most of their subjects through family and friends. The most recent video features a dog named Harriet and her dad Caldwell Tanner, head illustrator at CollegeHumor.com. Given his occupation, it should come as no surprise that Tanner draws lots of pictures of his emotive canine.

While the animals are generally comfortable being filmed, a one-eyed cat named Nelson, whose short premieres on April 2, has been the shyest animal so far. “I’ve known Nelson since college–well, more his human Merrill,” Sheskin says, “and when I arrived he literally looked at me from Merrill’s room, and shut the door with his paw.”

Sheskin, who directs and edits the episodes, while Schumacher produces, would never want to stress an animal out for the sake of the series, so in some cases, she will do the human interview first, hoping the animal warms up to the idea of being filmed, and if he or she doesn’t, creative means, including animation and archival pictures and videos, are employed to bring the pet’s story to life.