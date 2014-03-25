4 Strategies To Make Your Office A Place Where People Can Focus

That’s fine if you’re bouncing ideas off people. It’s less than great if you’re trying to crank out something important. “Concentration really is a long lost art in the workplace,” says Laura Stack, a productivity consultant and author of the new book Execution is the Strategy: How Leaders Achieve Maximum Results in Minimum Time.

Management is about helping people do their best work. While you want team members to interact, sometimes leadership means helping people find ways to concentrate, too. Here are some ideas for making focus possible.

“Open offices, yes, are good for collaboration and spontaneous conversation,” says Stack. “They are horrible for privacy and focus when you’re trying to think.” So if you’re working in a space with limited walls, designate a few spots to create a library-like environment: an otherwise empty conference room, a recently vacated office, etc.

Particularly if your organization doesn’t embrace remote work–perhaps the best way to let people focus when they need to–then giving people options to hide for an hour is key.

Think of it as study hall for grown-ups. For some set period of time–say, 9:30-10:30 a.m. each day, or Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8-10 a.m.–everyone agrees to do quiet individual work. Collaboration can occur before and commence after.