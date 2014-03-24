What’s The Perfect Shade Of Red? Inside Square’s Detail-Obsessed Creation Of A New Reader

When Square partnered with AIDS organization Product Red to create a special credit card reader, it was obvious what color it would be: red. Simple, right?

Not so much. “It would’ve been really easy and straightforward to make the exact same design,” says Chrissy Meyer, of the hardware team. But Square being Square, designers carefully inspected dozens of samples of red in different hues and textures.

“Our industrial designer flew all the way to the East Coast, sat down, and custom mixed all these different shades of red and came back with piles and piles of red samples, that to anyone on the street, they would all look the exact same color,” Meyer explains. “You wouldn’t be able to tell, but we could tell, and it mattered to us that we dialed in the exact shade we wanted. And it’s perfect.”

Square’s Red reader, appropriately named SQUA(RED). Image: Square

The appropriately named SQUA(RED) reader, which began shipping to merchants earlier this month, was birthed from a company hack week over the summer. Some employees had toyed around with the idea of different colored Square readers, and then it hit them. “Of course we should be doing this [partnership with Product Red],” says design director Paco Viñoly. “It’s an important cause that aligns with what Square believes in and what a lot of merchants believe in.”

With its pop culture roots (Bono is a cofounder) and success rallying a mobile generation, Product Red is known for its partnerships with hip companies–including Apple, Starbucks, and Beats by Dre–to sell co-branded products, with a percentage of proceeds going to the Global Fund. With the Red reader, 97.25% of its $10 cost goes to the organization, which provides “24 days of life saving HIV medicine” in Africa, says Product Red’s chief digital officer Chrysi Philalithes. (The remainder is to cover credit card processing fees.)

“We were absolutely over the moon because we had been friends with the Square guys for many years, since they launched,” Philalithes says. “For many years, we’ve been thinking of the best way to partner with each other.”

The organization has guidelines about the hue of red chosen for products it licenses its brand to, but there is some leeway. “What translates on a page with a Pantone color doesn’t come out with actual material,” Philalithes says, noting the collaboration between the two organizations. If you pay careful enough attention, you’ll notice the surface of the Red reader has a matte texture, while the edges are smooth and shiny (it’s flipped for Square’s white reader).