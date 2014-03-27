How Smule Overhauled Its Social Rapping App So Users Just Get It

AutoRap was doing just fine sitting in maintenance mode. The music app was generating users and revenue for its creators at Smule. But AutoRap, which turns spoken words into a faux rap session, still had one huge pain point the team needed to address. Today, Smule released version 2.0 of the app. Here’s how they overhauled it.

In January, AutoRap introduced rap battles. It quickly had nearly a million users start a battle, but only a fraction–around 10%–managed to finish. The number was so low it indicated that there was something terribly wrong with the flow of the new feature–or worse.

Smule’s chief product and design officer Jeannie Yang and her team got to work on addressing the mechanics and aesthetics of the app. “The 2.0 update simplifies the flow surrounding the drop off points,” says Yang. “Funnel rate is a good indicator of user engagement, and 10% was just abysmal.”





Among the other top priorities for the team was to fully integrate social into the app and bring it up to par with the other properties from Smule. There was also the task of making sure the slightly gimmicky app didn’t lose it sense of playfulness and fun.

The social integration included the implementation of Smule Nation, the company’s social layer that ties all its apps together and gives users a cohesive login experience for the online features–including battles. This took a lot of work under the hood, which began a few months before everything else. Without Smule Nation included, the app had a higher chance of eventually being canned.

“In order to justify that AutoRap belonged in the product roadmap, it was critical to me that the app had Smule’s vision of connecting people through music,” Yang says. “This meant it must be social in the ‘Smulean’ way, where you can connect with someone to make and share music.”





Keeping the app’s identity also meant not losing a sense of play. The addition of record scratching is part of this. Once something gets recorded it can be manipulated by spinning the vinyl record on screen. Adding the feature was actually a way to reward some of the longer wait times associated with the recording functions, but also create more interactivity.