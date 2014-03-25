“Poetry Is Like Pooping” And Other Writing Tips From A TED Superstar

Three years ago, a young spoken word poet named Sarah Kay dazzled the TED Conference, earning two standing ovations. Her performance about writing poetry to entertain and educate has since received over 5 million views on the TED website.

Kay believes that communication is about telling stories that people can learn from. She offers five suggestions on how to make writing a part of your work and daily life:

That’s the analogy Kay uses when people try to put poetry on a pedestal or become intimidated by the process of writing.

“If there’s a poem inside of you, it needs to come out,” she says. “I want people to think of poetry as more human, less sacred.”

Kay says that there isn’t a right or wrong way to write, and there isn’t a correct amount of time it should take. Writers need to worry less about how they should be writing and just focus on getting the words out, she says.

You don’t have to get paid for your writing to be a writer. “I know many people who work nine-to-five in a cubicle and then come home to write for themselves,” Kay says. “Their words are often just as powerful, moving, and valid as anything I’ve written, if not more so.”

Kay notes that in some cultures everyone may be considered a poet. This doesn’t make being a poet less special, she says, but rather it makes being a poet more relevant.