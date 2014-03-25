How To Turn A Bad Review Into A Great Opportunity

While dining at the Mexican fast food chain Boloco, a customer sent out a tweet complaining that the music was too loud. Boloco, which operates 22 locations in New England, prides itself on responding to all feedback within 24 hours. This time, they set a record.

“We saw the tweet right away, called the restaurant and told the staff to turn down the music,” says Allison Doyle, director of marketing for Boloco. “We also described what the woman looked like from her Twitter picture and had the staff deliver a cookie to her. Then we retweeted her tweet, adding the word ‘done.’ She was floored.”

Doyle admits that this situation was easy to remedy, but her company looks at all reviews as opportunities: “When something goes wrong, using social media to remedy a situation is a gift,” she says. “We’re not perfect, and we make mistakes. Having an opportunity to explain ourselves or make it right gives us a chance to engage with someone who otherwise might not come back.”

Not all businesses look at bad reviews like Doyle. Featured on an episode of Fox’s Kitchen Nightmares, Amy’s Baking Company in Scottsdale, Arizona, received a lot of press when its owners engaged in arguments with customers who left less than favorable remarks on Facebook and Yelp.

Attacking your critics is the worst thing you can do, says Emanuel Rosen, coauthor of Absolute Value: What Really Influences Customers in the Age of (Nearly) Perfect Information.

“Bad reviews come with the territory of owning a business,” he says. “Instinctively we see people who give us low grades as ‘haters,’ but they may simply be customers who had a bad experience with your product or service.”

At first read it may not feel like it, but bad reviews can be a blessing. Here are five things to do when you receive a low grade: