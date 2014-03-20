PETA Spells Out The Animal Cruelty In Your Life With Emoji

PETA’s hyperbolic, sensational (and frequently sexist) ads have tended to leave viewers with bad taste in their mouths over the years. The organization’s latest, however, is a refreshing break from form that’s still impactful. In the cartoon, “Beyond Words,” from BPG Agency, a woman thinks about her favorite makeup and clothes, though soon enough, reality intrudes on the daydream as we see the origins of these luxury products. Via cute and then sobering emoji, we see her making the link between the bag she carries, the animal killed to make that bag, and the weapon itself. It’s proof that you don’t need words (or images of women hanging on meat hooks) to make people listen.



