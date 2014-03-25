Y Combinator’s Battle To Redefine The Startup Process

It’s not unusual for startups to create a new concept in an established market space. But when you do it with an entirely new approach and try to shift the balance of power in the process, you can probably expect some blowback.

That’s what happened when Mountain View, California–based accelerator Y Combinator came on the scene in 2005 with a new approach to fostering new companies, trying to give founders more resources and negotiating ability to help them get better investment deals.

The concept seemed simple: Give the startup a small amount of money–about $12,000 at the time, and still rarely more than $20,000–some office space and, for a few months, help with everything from incorporating to networking with some of the brightest minds and prospects in their industry.

Partners like Paul Graham, who co-founded the platform that became Yahoo Store and created the concept behind today’s spam filters; Jessica Livingston, former vice-president of marketing at investment firm Adams Harkness; Paul Buchheit, creator of Gmail, and FriendFeed; and others pore over their contact lists to help founders make the right connections. In exchange for a bit of money and a lot of counsel, they take a 2% to 10% equity stake in the company.

There were a few problems with the introduction of this model, Livingston says. First, some thought that founders were being ripped off. After all, who sells an average of 6% of their company for $12,000?

Y Combinator had some trouble getting attention from business media because “there was no such thing as accelerators–no one was doing what we did,” she says. “They couldn’t find a place for it in their brains.”

The founders avoided responding to accusations that they were exploiting founders. Instead, they worked on attracting businesses, and started with eight in their first class, including Reddit. The first group was a result of Paul Graham’s following and contacts, Livingston says. The accelerator continued to provide more opportunities for its startups, hosting weekly dinners with high-profile founders like Mark Zuckerberg, and designing its “Demo Day,” which attracts investors to meet with its current crop of companies.