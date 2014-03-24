5 Ways To Be Inspired By Your Everyday Life

For nearly five years I walked the same two blocks to my train stop twice a day–morning and evening, passing the same houses, the same piles of trash, the same parked cars. Those two blocks became so dull. Every day the same thing. Nothing new to see. Sometimes, whole days could go by like that–everything the same. Nothing new to see.

Of course this is not true, but it’s very easily the mindset we can slip into, eased into the routines of the day, all too familiar with our surroundings. It’s that mundaneness that can stifle creativity. After all, what is creative thinking but exploration?

On the good days walking those same two blocks, I would look up for a change and notice the vibrant new spring leaves or cross the street to see that same stretch from another vantage point or take a different, longer route altogether. Those tiny explorations could make an otherwise mundane walk exciting.

“Exploration happens best by accident, not by following a schedule,” says John Stilgoe, professor of the history of landscape at Harvard and author of the book, Outside Lies Magic.

And exploration is important because it goes hand in hand with creativity. “How does one learn to be creative?” Stilgoe asks in his book. “How does one develop the ability to produce lots of new ideas, to respond to problems easily and energetically?”

His answer: Go outside. Look around. Walk. Notice. “Exploration encourages creativity, serendipity, invention.” Here are five ways that taking time to wander and explore the landscape around you can spark your creative mind:

Noticing new details is a perpetuating cycle. The more we pay attention to details around us, the more we discover and want to pay attention. “After a weekend or so of exploring, after looking around three or four or 20 miles from home, the explorer grasps at the magic peculiar to riding with eyes and mind open,” writes Stilgoe.