How Women Entrepreneurs Can Never Take No For An Answer Again

When I created my company, Sparkfly, I was in my mid-twenties, and I had no idea how stacked the odds were against my success.

In my early naivety, I brushed off the idea that out of the gate, I essentially had three strikes already going against me:

Sparkfly was centered in three industries that are traditionally dominated by closed male networks: Retail, Point-of-Sale Systems and Advertising. I was founding a technology company in the seemingly non-traditional tech hub of Atlanta, which could have impacted my ability to find and recruit extraordinary engineers and senior talent. My company was trying to solve a problem that had never been solved before, and because I wasn’t a known business leader, being early to market was not necessarily seen as a good thing. I was seen as setting myself up for failure.

By charting my own course, I learned one very specific thing about myself–I could not take “No” as an acceptable answer–to any question. It’s not that I wasn’t told “No” often–I was told “No” every day, every week, every month, every year. But one by one, I turned those “No” responses into a “Maybe” and then finally to a “Yes.”

The easy answer to the question of why I was told “No” so often is that I am a woman, but that’s over-simplifying it. Have I felt discriminated against, talked over, underestimated, and just plain doubted? Just about every day. But I also know numerous first-time founders and CEOs that feel the same way.

With this said, I do sometimes look at today’s landscape (especially for technology companies) and it’s disconcerting to see the lack of female executives. Even in my own organization, where I’m the founder and CEO, the demographic diversity isn’t where you would expect it to be.

While we seem to make strides every decade, we’re not there yet, and I’m determined to do my part to help my fellow female executives–and our female executives of the future.

Breaking down what’s real and what’s not real became a day-to-day activity for me, and understanding what I wanted to do and how I was going to do it was how I learned the art of not accepting “No.”