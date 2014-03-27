Why Corporate Boardrooms Need More Women

The topic of women in leadership often comes up when I do interviews. It’s an ongoing conversation that I hope, one day, will not be among the things I get asked about.

Why? When that day comes, it means we’ve reached parity and don’t feel the need to address leadership diversity as an issue. Unfortunately, that day has not yet arrived.

In 2013, just 16.9% of Fortune 500 board seats were filled by women–and women’s representation on boards has stagnated, gaining just two percentage points from 2006 to 2013.

Locally, we’re not doing much better: 128 Silicon Valley companies representing $1.2 trillion in shareholder value have just 6.6% of their highest-paid executive positions filled by women, and only 8.4% of Silicon Valley board members are women.

It’s a shame when you consider that companies with sustained high representation of women on their boards significantly outperformed those with sustained low representation by 84% on return on sales, 60% on return on invested capital, and 46% on return on equity.

In fact, international executive search firm Spencer Stuart did a survey in 2012 of U.S. corporate board members, in which 80% agreed that diversity in the boardroom “generally results in increased value for shareholders.”

Dana Kunz, CEO of MktLaunch and the executive director for the Watermark Institute Board Access Program, a nonprofit community of women executives, suggests that “activist board members” paired with “activist candidates” are the two primary forces that will create change. C-level executives may be able to influence the process, but ultimately it’s the board that searches for and selects candidates.