How Brands Can Harness The People To Achieve Real Impact

There’s broad recognition that people’s power to connect and communicate has been transformed, but alongside this new reality comes radical new means of organizing and leadership. While political movements have embraced the potential to organize local leaders, few brands have. That’s a huge opportunity to achieve ambitious goals that benefit the brand and the wider world–what we call “moonshots.”

For so long, citizenship has been largely passive. We would absorb information from the mass media, distill it and form an opinion, but we had little influence over the outcomes or the ability to spread our point of view.

But there is a new dynamic in the world. Everyone is now empowered as a potential leader. Individually and collectively we are more powerful than ever.

We’ve seen the emergence of “leaderless movements” all over the globe. They emerge with huge speed and force, without Che Guevara-like iconic leaders. The recent uprisings in the Ukraine and Venezuela, the Arab Spring, the Brazil World Cup protests, the reaction to the 2012 Delhi gang rape, and the No Mas FARC movement in Colombia are all visible examples.

But in reality, these are not leaderless movements at all. They are led and promulgated by thousands of individual leaders who engage and activate their networks online and offline to spark change. These “microleaders” are compelled to action by shared values, and apply creativity to effectively use their unprecedented connectivity online to drive change offline.

Within politics, these microleaders have long been recognized and empowered: Marshall Ganz of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, whose work underpins the best modern political campaigns (most famously, the Obama campaigns in 2008 and 2012), focuses on the creation of local leaders as the primary means of affecting big change.

Rather than viewing supporters as a resource to man phone banks and stuff envelopes, they are seen as leaders who get involved for personal reasons, take responsibility for the outcome, and own the campaign themselves. Why just get a supporter’s vote and volunteer time when they can become a champion for a cause that is personal and take ownership of it? Instead of a drone, you have a dedicated participating, reaching out to their networks, influencing people, recruiting others to join, driving action, and tracking their progress