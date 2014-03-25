Beautiful Desk Accessories Inspired By Rock Formations

To create the Babylon line of desk gadgets, Samuel Wilkinson looked for inspiration outside the industrial design industry. “We often look at nature to try and find interesting features and textures that we could interpret for a new object,” says Wilkinson, who has incorporated nature into his designs before (see this ). “We looked at rocks, ice, leaves, and lots of other natural patterns to find inspiration.” Ultimately, he found what he was looking for in patterns of rock strata.

In geology, strata are the bands of different colored rock that result from layers of sediment settling over time. The Babylon–which includes an alarm clock, stapler, tape dispenser, pen, scissors, and pen cup–doesn’t exactly mirror the jagged, layered aesthetic of rock strata. Instead, Wilkinson used them as a starting point. The final aesthetic combines earthy textures with the signature pared-down look of Lexon, a 21-year-old French brand. “I used to only try and design objects to be as minimal and rational as possible,” he tells Co.Design. “Now I try to go a stage further and re-inject a little more character.”

Wilkinson’s six-piece Babylon set is available here.