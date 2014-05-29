Searching For The Hidden Health Heroes Whose DNA Prevents Disease

Researchers have spent decades studying the genes of people who have genetic diseases in hopes of developing better treatments. Sometimes, they’ve had success. More often, new therapies have been slow to emerge .

An ambitious new study, called The Resilience Project, takes the exact opposite approach: By sifting through the genes of healthy people, scientists hope to discover fresh approaches to treating rare inherited diseases.

Maybe those who are sick are the wrong people to be studying.

“When we find a [genetic] defect, very few times does that give a direct path towards developing a therapy or intervention,” says Stephen Friend, president of Sage Bionetworks, the biomedical research non-profit leading the project. “What if we flipped what we were trying to do? Maybe those who are sick are the wrong people to be studying.”

The Resilience Project essentially aims to uncover a few needles in a massive evolutionary haystack–people who have gene mutations that put them at an extremely high likelihood of getting rare and serious childhood diseases, but have lived to adulthood without even knowing it or developing serious symptoms. The goal will be to first discover these “unexpected heroes” who have the mutations directly linked to about 100 rare single-gene disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Gaucher’s disease, and then try to figure out why they’ve been protected.

Finding these candidates will be a massive undertaking, even in a time of growing genetic testing. The project’s leaders, at Sage Bionetworks and New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, only expect that about 1 in 15,000 healthy adults tested will have the rare mutations that are helpful to the project. That means to find even several dozen candidates, they are aiming to screen up to 1 million adults over the age of 40 in the next several years.

The entire idea is only now becoming possible, as the cost of screening the genetic code drops. The researchers will use a chip technology developed at Mount Sinai, and are aiming for an initial total cost of under $100 per sample with the idea that costs will decrease as more people sign up. “It’s a relatively low-cost to entry compared to what we’re used to hearing around genetic testing costs,” says Elissa Levin, assistant professor in the Mount Sinai Department of Genetics and Genomic Science and co-investigator on the project.

That there are people who have unknowingly lived their life with a genetic free pass isn’t without precedent.