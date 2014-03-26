Why Job Offer Negotiations Go Wrong

Yvonne Dutchover landed a job offer complete with the salary she was expecting. There was one hitch: the copywriter position at a computer hardware company came with just one week of vacation time.

“I have two young children in school and one week is unworkable,” Dutchover tells Fast Company. “I got them up to two weeks, and asked if I could take another week unpaid.”

After nearly a week of silence, Dutchover noticed that the job had been reposted. Just to be sure, she emailed and asked if the offer was rescinded. It was. “They didn’t tell me my request wouldn’t work, but when asked they said they had decided to pursue other candidates.”

Conventional career wisdom strongly advocates negotiating, especially for a higher starting salary at a first job, which studies show could net an additional $500,000 over the course of a career. Recent data from Salary.com indicates that 87% of employers won’t pull a job offer following negotiations during the interview.

That leaves a 13% potential pool who may not welcome the ask for more–money, time, or benefits–even if, like Dutchover’s, the request appears reasonable. Is there a way to tell if a negotiation will slash your chances completely?

Another rule of thumb when applying for jobs is to wait until an offer is made before you start talking money. Amanda Augustine, job search expert at TheLadders, observes that it’s not uncommon for recruiters and hiring managers to ask for the applicant’s salary requirements during an initial phone screening.

She recommends coming in to that conversation with data on the going rate for the position. Resources such as Salary.com, PayScale, and TheLadders can help determine that based on location, industry, and company size. “Choose a number slightly below your target so you make it past the phone screen and on to the next round of interviews,” she says.