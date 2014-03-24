Why Your Long-Term Goals Are Going Nowhere

For years, I’ve had a wooden giraffe statue on my office bookshelf. A birthday gift from my father, the giraffe was a reminder of a long-term goal I’ve had since I was 25 years old: to go on an African safari.

I’m not alone, these sorts of visual reminders–photos of destinations you wish to travel to, images of Olympic athletes whose toned physiques you strive to emulate, or a sales figure you hope to crack this year–have become a common form of long-term goal setting.

But there may be a better way to turn long-term goals into reality. According executive coaches Senia Maymin and Margaret Greenberg, authors of Profit from the Positive the key to reaching your goals is not to visualize the end (the safari, the fit body and the sales figure) but to turn these goals into actionable habits.

They describe a study in a recent Forbes article that sought to find out what would help students get a good grade on an exam five to seven days away.

The researchers divided the students into three groups. One group was to visualize the good study habits (such as reviewing class notes every evening) that could lead to a good grade. Another group were told to visualize the outcome of a good grade (essentially the role my wooden giraffe is currently playing). The third group focused on both. Surprisingly, the group that visualized the good study habits had the best results on the exam.

The reason? Turning goals into actionable habits decreases anxiety and increased planning.

My long-term goal of the African safari will remain a pipe dream unless I start regularly setting money aside and take the time to plan the trip. “We’ve been trained since we were children that goals tend to sound like this: “I’m going to run that race” or “I’m going to finish that project.” Rarely do we think of successful goals as sounding like this: “I’m going to exercise at the gym every day at 7:30 a.m.” or “This week, I’m going to block off the hour after lunch and close the door to my office to work only on this project,” write Maymin and Greenberg.