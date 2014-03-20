A High Percentage Of White Dudes Who Wear Oculus Rift Are Also Mouth Breathers

Here’s a surprising finding from the Tumblr of the moment, Just White Guys Wearin’ Oculus Rifts : A large percentage of them are mouth breathers. Oh wait…that’s not weird?

The “white dudes using technology” Tumblr isn’t exactly revolutionary. See: the popular “White Men Wearing Google Glass,” which spawned a number of blog posts about men and technology and the beginning of the Glass backlash. But as a part of the genre, this Oculus Rift Tumblr does a pretty incredible job of pointing out how ridiculous, yet the same, these dudes look, mostly because of all the gaping mouths.

Compare these run-of-the-mill nerds being blown away by their virtual reality video game experiences:

Mouth breather

Long haired mouth breather

Falling over mouth breather

There is so much more where that came from and it just gets better.

Full disclosure: I used Oculus Rift once at HBO’s SXSW Game of Thrones experience and it was actually insane and it really felt like I was dying. I probably had a gaping mouth, too, to be honest. But at least I was wearing lipstick, so I probably looked more like a diva than a dork.