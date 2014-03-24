How Quick Growth Brought Distractions For Tapjoy

What happens when a business quintuples its revenue in just a year?

After the initial excitement and celebratory high fives, it gets a crash course in growth planning.

That’s exactly what happened to Tapjoy. The San Francisco-based company was started in 2009 by two mobile game developers who realized that the biggest challenges for app publishers were getting discovered and monetizing their product. They created a unique solution to both problems by engaging users with ads and offers embedded into the apps. In 2010, Tapjoy generated $20 million in revenue; a year later that number grew to more than $100 million.

While business was growing rapidly, leaders felt there was even more opportunity. In 2012, Tapjoy expanded its breadth of advertising, but the diversity brought a problem.

“We were trying to serve multiple customers: app publishers, mobile advertisers, and consumers,” says Tapjoy President and CEO Steve Wadsworth. “We were also trying to scale properly, putting infrastructure in place at the same time.”

The result was a company that wasn’t fully optimizing its core mission–serving app publishers. Tapjoy wasn’t rolling out new, innovative products fast enough, and it wasn’t adequately supporting existing products with the robust technology it needed to scale.

“We were becoming increasingly less efficient and less reliable,” he says. “We had always been a strong solution in our core platform, but our publishers were now telling us they needed more.”