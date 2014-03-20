One In Six Americans Already Own Wearable Tech

This week, Google pulled the wraps off Android Wear, the company’s first stab at a smartwatch. By most aesthetic standards it’s pretty decent , even if the awesome disrupting power of wearable tech is hugely overstated .

A new report from Nielsen provides some insight into the wearable field and its current relationship to consumers. Unsurprisingly, our current crop of adopters are young, tech-savvy, and have lots of money. According to the survey, 48% of wearable owners–a field that includes smartwatches, fitness bands, Google Glass, etc.–are between 18 to 34 years old. Almost all of them have disposable income, with 29% making over $100,000 a year.

The most interesting revelation, though, may be that most Americans are surprisingly tech savvy, and are aware the technology exists: 70% say they know what wearables are, and a full one in six already own a gadget that falls into the category. That ratio will surely change as the design becomes less obtrusive and costs are driven down, but there is one more bright spot for wearable tech companies: Nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they were interested in purchasing some sort of wearable tech in the near future.