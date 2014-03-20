This Dutch Commercial Shows A Different Side To Guide Dogs

We already know how much a dog’s love can make our lives better , but we may not be aware of just how much that positive impact can be for some.





The term “guide dog” carries a very specific image and skill association — essentially, a nice dog helping a visually impaired person navigate the world. But a new spot for The Netherlands’ Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation dramatically shows that the job description goes well beyond the blind.





Without giving away the ending, the ad by agency Selmore Amsterdam and directed by Rogier Hesp uses a surprise twist to illustrate an unexpected task for a canine friend.