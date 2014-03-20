The NSA Vs. Edward Snowden Onstage At TED

Edward Snowden, who leaked nearly 2 million secret documents from the National Security Agency (NSA) to journalists, has been making the conference rounds recently, popping up first via satellite for a keynote at SXSW, and this week via a telepresence robot at the TED conference in Vancouver. The majority of the TED audience appeared to be supportive of Snowden’s rationale for stealing and releasing the documents, based on an informal on-stage poll by TED curator Chris Anderson (and by the constant chatter about the appearance among TED attendees).

“Your rights matter,” Snowden said, “because you never know when you’re going to need them. When asked why anyone should care about their privacy, he responded: “People should be able to pick up the phone or send a text message or buy a book online without wondering how these events will look to intelligence agencies.”

The conversation didn’t end there. Today, Richard Ledgett, the deputy director of the NSA and senior civilian officer in the organization, appeared on a large-screen video screen at TED to respond to Snowden’s talk.

“There were some kernels of truth in there, but a lot of extrapolations and half-truths out there,” he said.

When asked if Snowden had any alternatives for expressing his concerns about NSA activity, Ledgett said he did. “Characterizing him as a whistleblower hurts legitimate whistleblowing activities,” he said. According to Ledgett, there were other venues for expressing concern that Snowden could have used, like talking to a supervisor or an inspector general, “any of whom would have kept his concerns in classified channels and be happy to address them.”

But it’s doubtful that any sort of complaint to a higher-up would have stopped the NSA’s snooping, and using Ledgett’s definition of legitimate whistleblowing (keeping concerns within the organization), few of the more important whisteblowers in recent U.S. history would be considered “legitimate.”

Ledgett went on to make a common argument among NSA-defenders: that Snowden put lives at risk by giving terrorists, drug traffickers, and anyone else with nefarious intentions the opportunity to understand the country’s spying capabilities–and in turn, to stay away from communication methods that could assist the U.S. in catching them.