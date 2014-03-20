Watch The Most Amazing “Wheel Of Fortune” Wins Throughout History

It’s always fun to watch people win a bunch of money on game shows that are generally rigged against the contestant. But, what makes a truly great win is when players accomplish what looks like the impossible. Last night’s Wheel of Fortune win certainly meets that standard. Host Pat Sajak called it the “most amazing solve” he has ever seen in the show’s 30-year history.

Contestant Emil managed to guess “New Baby Buggy” with just the “Ne” to work with, winning $63,099 in total. Here’s his mastery in action:

It’s not possible to watch that without smile-crying.

But is it really the “most amazing solve” in Wheel history? In fact, Sajak has used that line before, calling a 2010 puzzle win “the most amazing solve we’ve ever had.” Since Sajak seems to throw around that honor, we have decided to do a definitive power ranking of unbelievable Wheel wins.

5. The So Bad It’s So Good Loser

The last place on our power rankings goes not to a winner, but a loser, who thought Johnny Cash sang the oh-so-popular song “I Have the Wine” instead of the incredibly famous (also a movie title!) “I Walk the Line.” We know, it’s not nice to laugh when other people fall, but here’s your cautionary tale!

There are a lot more screwups where that came from, including the guy who lost because he mispronounced a word. But we’re here to celebrate glory.

4. The Million-Dollar Win

Due to the mechanics of the game, it’s very difficult to win a million dollars. First you have to land on the million-dollar sliver on the wheel, guess a correct letter, and win that puzzle for which you snagged the money. Then you have to make it to the final bonus round–without ever landing on “bankrupt.” But even then there are no guarantees. You have to spin another smaller wheel and just happen to get the million-dollar card. And then you have to guess the bonus puzzle in the 10 seconds allotted.