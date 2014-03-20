advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Co.Design Bracket Madness: Who Is The World’s Greatest Living Designer? [Round 2]

Co.Design Bracket Madness: Who Is The World’s Greatest Living Designer? [Round 2]
By Gus Wezerek1 minute Read

Welcome to Round 2 of Co.Design Bracket Madness! With your help, we’ve compiled a bracket featuring some of the greatest designers alive. Your job is to help crown a winner.

Readers submitted more than 50,000 votes in the tournament’s first round, which ended last night. Florence Knoll edged out Elon Musk by less than a single percentage point in the closest race of the round. And our interactive design division was full of upsets, with the bottom four seeds knocking out their higher-ranked competitors. Here are all the results:

Massimo Vignelli beat Matthew Carter, receiving 74% of the vote vs. Carter’s 26%
Stefan Sagmeister beat Nicholas Felton, 64% to 36%
Paula Scher beat Edward Tufte, 54% to 46%
Mike Bostock beat Ivan Poupyrev, 57% to 43%
Hiroshi Ishii beat Loren Brichter, 70% to 30%
Ethan Marcotte beat Mark Rolston, 56% to 44%
Lisa Strausfeld beat Jinha Lee, 61% to 39%
Jonathan Ive beat Philippe Starck, 76% to 24%
Florence Knoll beat Elon Musk, 50.36% to 49.64%
James Dyson beat Naoto Fukasawa, 55% to 45%
Dieter Rams beat Marc Newson, 87% to 12%
Rem Koolhaas beat Renzo Piano, 59% to 41%
Frank Gehry beat David Adjaye, 72% to 28%
Norman Foster beat Richard Meier, 56% to 44%
Zaha Hadid beat Peter Zumthor, 63% to 37%

Who will make it to the Elite Eight? Vote for your favorite designers, and we’ll announce the winners on Monday, March 24 at 9 a.m. Can Knoll withstand Jony Ive’s crushing popularity? Who reigns supreme in the battle of New York design: I ♥ NY logo creator Milton Glaser, or Paula Scher, who brought the be-bop of city streets to the Public Theater’s graphics system? That, dear readers, is for you to decide.


Suzanne LaBarre and Mark Wilson contributed reporting.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life