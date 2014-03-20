Co.Design Bracket Madness: Who Is The World’s Greatest Living Designer? [Round 2]

Welcome to Round 2 of Co.Design Bracket Madness! With your help , we’ve compiled a bracket featuring some of the greatest designers alive. Your job is to help crown a winner.

Readers submitted more than 50,000 votes in the tournament’s first round, which ended last night. Florence Knoll edged out Elon Musk by less than a single percentage point in the closest race of the round. And our interactive design division was full of upsets, with the bottom four seeds knocking out their higher-ranked competitors. Here are all the results:

Massimo Vignelli beat Matthew Carter, receiving 74% of the vote vs. Carter’s 26%

Stefan Sagmeister beat Nicholas Felton, 64% to 36%

Paula Scher beat Edward Tufte, 54% to 46%

Mike Bostock beat Ivan Poupyrev, 57% to 43%

Hiroshi Ishii beat Loren Brichter, 70% to 30%

Ethan Marcotte beat Mark Rolston, 56% to 44%

Lisa Strausfeld beat Jinha Lee, 61% to 39%

Jonathan Ive beat Philippe Starck, 76% to 24%

Florence Knoll beat Elon Musk, 50.36% to 49.64%

James Dyson beat Naoto Fukasawa, 55% to 45%

Dieter Rams beat Marc Newson, 87% to 12%

Rem Koolhaas beat Renzo Piano, 59% to 41%

Frank Gehry beat David Adjaye, 72% to 28%

Norman Foster beat Richard Meier, 56% to 44%

Zaha Hadid beat Peter Zumthor, 63% to 37%

Who will make it to the Elite Eight? Vote for your favorite designers, and we’ll announce the winners on Monday, March 24 at 9 a.m. Can Knoll withstand Jony Ive’s crushing popularity? Who reigns supreme in the battle of New York design: I ♥ NY logo creator Milton Glaser, or Paula Scher, who brought the be-bop of city streets to the Public Theater’s graphics system? That, dear readers, is for you to decide.



Suzanne LaBarre and Mark Wilson contributed reporting.