Will A Robot Take Your Job? Look At This Graphic To Find Out

In their book Race Against the Machine, economists Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson describe a world where humans are gradually losing out to robots and advanced computing. Starting in the year 2000, rising economic growth and productivity no longer produced new jobs as they had previously. New sorts of jobs–particularly the lower-skill white-collar kind–started to be automated, they point out.

To which we might say: You ain’t seen nothing yet. We’re only at the beginning of what robots can do. What started in factories is gradually moving into homes and offices. Artificial intelligence has barely left the starting gate. And, who knows what near-unlimited computing power may allow?





A study from Oxford University last year found that 47% of U.S. jobs are potentially at risk, including many that you might not expect, including stock traders and police officers. The graphic here, from Bloomberg, is a representation of that analysis: a ready reckoner of those roles at peril.

As you can see, loan officers and receptionists are at high risk of dis-intermediation, while choreographers and mental health workers aren’t. That’s because the latter jobs involve tasks not easily performed by robots, even the really clever ones. Maybe it’s time to get into dancing for a living.