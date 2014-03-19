The Trailer For The “Fargo” TV Series Looks Pretty Darn Good, Doncha Know

Fargo remains the apex of the finest stretch in the career of the Coen Brothers–the seven-time Oscar nominee captured both the pure weirdness of the duo’s cult films (like The Big Lebowski, which follows it in their filmography) and the intensity of their more mainstream crime pictures (like their only Best Picture winner, No Country For Old Men), crafting a note-perfect thriller set in the unlikely location of Fargo, North Dakota.





That unlikely location is soon to be the site of more murders and heists, as FX’s Fargo TV series launches on April 15th. This isn’t the first time the worlds of crime, “Minnesota Nice,” and television have intermingled–a 1997 pilot featuring Edie Falco, the eventual Carmelo Soprano, in the lead role was shot but failed to make it to series–but from the look of the minute-long trailer to the show, it’s definitely true to the spirit of the original.





Starring Martin Freeman–who sheds the British accent he’s wielded in everything from Sherlock to The Hobbit to The Office in favor of the dulcet Upper Midwestern tones of “Yah, you betcha”–and Billy Bob Thornton, along with newcomer Allison Tolman, the trailer captures the aesthetic and tone of the film wonderfully. The visual cues–like the endless roadside fences buried under feet of snow–are as present as the film’s accents, and the combination of small-town gossip and dedicated police work are prominently featured, as well. The series has a spectacular cast–in addition to Freeman and Thornton, look for appearances by Bob Odenkirk, Colin Hanks, Oliver Platt, Key and Peele, and Adam Goldberg–and, along with the El Rey Network’s From Dusk Till Dawn, ensures that fans of low-budget post-indie films of the mid-’90s will not be starved to see their favorite stories re-emerge on the small screen this spring.