What Makes Egyptian Blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah So Dangerous?

Open-internet and political activist Alaa Abdel Fattah’s appearance in court this past Sunday wasn’t his first–Abdel Fattah is considered one of the Egyptian security state’s main antagonists, and as such, he’s become a familiar fixture. In fact, Abdel Fattah has the unlucky distinction of having been arrested under each of the four iterations of power in Egypt following the overthrow of autocratic president Hosni Mubarak in 2011, who have all seen him, with his energetic online following, as an instigator of social unrest.

The narrative pushed by talking heads and columnists after Mubarak was brought down is that he was more or less tweeted out of power. But it’s clear now, three years on, that the situation was much more complicated than that. Social media may have connected many Egyptians who didn’t know each other before, but the biggest gains were made by demonstrators with grit while the Internet was cut off. Now with his most recent arrest, the question is more acute than ever: What makes Abdel Fattah so dangerous?

In his previous life, Abdel Fattah was a web developer focusing on two areas. First, he advocated the use of open-source software, and second, he helped get NGOs and human rights organizations online. He worked on an Arabic language Drupal platform designed specifically for activists and human rights bloggers, and with his wife, Manal Bahey Eddin Hassan, also started the Egyptian GNU/Linux User Group and manalaa.net, the Arab world’s first blog aggregator that didn’t discriminate based on content. They both helped to start Arab Techies, a gathering of geeks from across the Arab world.

In the leadup to the 2011 uprising, websites allowed a secondary narrative to form and contradict the government-controlled press. “It created a network of people that didn’t know each other physically, and it created a free flow of thoughts and it created a different public opinion of what was formed in the press,” says Ahmed Mekkawy, a fellow open-source activist. “This digital public opinion, if I can call it that, made the revolution.”

Abdel Fattah had moved to South Africa, where he was working on developing open-source software for native African languages when protesters began fighting their way into Tahrir Square. He flew back in February 2011, just in time for the “Battle of the Camel” clashes, when pro-Mubarak demonstrators and government-hired thugs attempted to storm the square on camels and horseback, in what was considered a last-ditch effort to push demonstrators out. Protesters fought back by throwing paving stones ripped from the sidewalks and the square itself. “What do you think is the technology I used most while in Tahrir?” Abdel Fattah asked the crowd at a Personal Democracy Forum in 2011. People yelled the usual guesses: SMS, email, and Twitter. His response was a bit less high-tech. “Rocks.” Their eventual victory cemented the perception that only Mubarak’s resignation would send them home.

“Alaa represents this kind of un-understood, or un-understable youth,” says Omar Robert Hamilton, an activist, filmmaker, and Abdel Fattah’s cousin. “A globalized advocate of freedom of expression and ideas, and they”–those in power–“don’t understand how these things happen,” says Hamilton. “I think that’s why he’s on their list now.”

“He focuses on splitting the technology activities and political activities,” says Mekkawy. “But they are based on the same point: free and open knowledge and free software, which are both sides of the same coin.” Among the charges Abdel Fattah faced then were organizing via Facebook and participating in an illegal protest, acts he gladly admitted to in court. “He’s about empowering people and then says, ‘Let’s see how that goes,’” Mekkawy continues. “This kind of stuff is the kind of thing that makes him very close to those that know him, and is the kind of thing that makes the political regime, who doesn’t like the idea of empowering other people, nervous.”