New Samsung Ad Gleefully Shows Up Apple, Microsoft, And Kindle

By now we’ve come to expect Samsung to drop a Pepsi Challenge style commercial from time to time, pitting its products head-to-head against Apple, even throwing an elbow or two at the cult status of the iBrand.





But this new spot for Samsung’s line of Galaxy Pro tablets goes full trash talk, not only on Apple, but brings Microsoft and Amazon into the mix as well. Made by agency McKinney and directed by Michael Downing, the ad delicately mixes condescension with charm to call out what it sees as the deficiencies of its tablet competitors.

It kicks off by pointing out the iPad can only do one thing at a time, and later Apple’s “retina thingy” elicits a sympathetic stare you might give a child who’s having a tough time understanding algebra.





When it comes to Microsoft’s Surface, we see it has a keyboard, a battery dock and a mouse, but still calls itself a tablet. As for Amazon, after seeing someone integrate YouTube into a book reading app a Kindle user says, “My Kindle can’t get that app.”

“What can it do?”

“Books.”