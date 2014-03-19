Casey Neistat Serves Up 17 Tips For Stylish Travel For J.Crew

Travel tips are like, uh, opinions. Everybody’s got them. Only carry small bills. Don’t drink the water. Drink plenty of water. Beware the pickpockets. Don’t drink too much on the plane. Drink a lot on the train. Wear a hat. Roll your clothes for more space. It’s endless.

Director, producer, and noted YouTuber Casey Neistat lends his peripatetic style to J.Crew to promote the brand’s new Ludlow Traveler suit. The short film goes through 17 tips that run the gamut from “Bring skis” and “Get wet,” to “Start early” and “Make friends.”





Neistat says the original idea was to feature a voice over about how men used to wear suits all the time but it was scrapped for being too slow. “We shifted focus on how to have the narrative not compete with the images but instead support them,” says Neistat. “Simply making the story an instructional guide really felt great.”

Known for both his personal film projects and his work for brands, Neistat says the creative process between the two doesn’t differ very much. “It starts with an idea, then we shoot, then try to write that idea in a simple communicative story-focused way in the edit,” he says. “This is true for pretty much all of my work. The only difference between the process of my personal work and work for brands is the idea that starts it. My personal work starts with my idea, brand work starts with theirs.”





The J. Crew short’s primary objective is to promote the Ludlow and illustrate the suit’s wrinkle-resistant travel readiness, but Neistat says it’s also about getting people to step up their airport wardrobe game. “Airtravel is stressful and uncomfortable,” says Neistat. “A lot of folks think ‘why not be comfy, I’m going to wear sweats and Uggs,’ and those people aren’t wrong they just don’t hold dignity above comfort. I do.”

Which leads us to tip No. 17: Wear a suit.