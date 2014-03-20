PayPal’s CTO On The Bumpy Road To A Comeback

As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but resting on your laurels can backfire in today’s innovation-hungry economy.

Case in point: PayPal. Founded on the campus of Stanford University in 1998, the company was a pioneer in online payment services. The service started as a way to digitally transfer money between Palm Pilots.

By 2000, the company had a million users. Hyper-growth led PayPal to become hyper-conservative. It stopped investing in ground-breaking technology and focused on becoming the most trusted site for sending money over the Internet. Security features were updated, but its checkout and capabilities remained the same since 2000.

In 2008, the company finally got around to revamping their checkout experience. While tech critics suggest the move was due to competition such as Square, Stripe, and Dwolla, PayPal insists it had been consumed with other issues, such as fraud detection.

A new internal platform called Sparta was built, but progress “bumped along for a few years. By the time it was ready to go live, it was an old concept,” says James Barrese, PayPal’s chief technology officer. “[Sparta] was conceived when there were just web browsers, and not multiple mobile devices. The world had changed dramatically, and it wasn’t sophisticated enough.”

Barrese, who joined PayPal in August 2011 and was named CTO February 2012, was tasked with modernizing the experience using the Sparta platform, but it was easier said than done.

“Things were taking forever to build and forever to work,” Barrese says. “The performance wasn’t there. There were all kinds of issues. Our ‘new’ software was out of date.”