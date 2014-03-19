An Oreo Experiment Reveals Mondelez’s Approach To Innovation

In a vacant lot opposite the convention center in Austin sits a blue shipping container with a long line of people snaking away from it. Most in this line will end up waiting two hours. This being SXSW, you might assume there was a celebrity meeting at the end of the line, or an exclusive party. Instead, this group is waiting for a cookie. Not just any cookie, but a customizable 3-D printed Oreo that is created in front of their eyes.





This experiment, and it’s most definitely an experiment, was called the Trending/Vending Machine. Staged by Mondelēz, the parent company of Oreo, built by Maya Design, and created in partnership with Twitter, the high concept here is that people could create their own cookie combination based on what was currently trending on Twitter. When visitors stepped up to the translucent touch screen, trending topics such as #hoverboard or #chanceofrain appeared–nodding to an Internet hoax of the moment, and the incredibly rainy weekend in Austin, respectively. Each trend related to a particular flavor combination, and participants were allowed to choose a cookie and a pattern. In all, there were 10,000 possible combinations.

The activation was born of two very real forces within Mondelēz, says Bonin Bough, the company’s vice president of global media and consumer engagement at Mondelēz International. The first was that people really love Oreos. “We realized how much our customers love the various flavors so we wanted to provide something that allows people to customize their cookie,” says Bough, noting that if 2013’s Daily Twist campaign allowed people to see culture through the eyes of Oreo, the Trending/Vending machine allows people to “taste culture” through the eyes of Oreo. Hence the hashtag #EatTheTweet.





While that’s catchy and clever and all–and the actual vending machine was pretty impressive, what with its two machines inside the shipping crate whizzing and whirring around, dispensing colorful, flavored crème from 12 medical-grade, compression-powered tubes–the second motivator for this grand-scale exhibit of instant snacking gratification is more telling about Mondelēz’s approach to innovation.

“I personally am very much about looking at those things that are going to provide real potential step-change and transformation,” say Bough. “I don’t believe in coming to SXSW and doing stunts because that’d be a waste. You have a unique opportunity to see how far you can move technology and get real feedback from people who actually think about this stuff every day in the real world.” In this case, the step-change technology is 3-D printing. “This is technology that will transform our business.”





The Trending/Vending machine is not 3-D printing in the sense that many of us have come to understand–a layer-by-layer creation of an object out of a polymer substance. When it comes to food, the notion of 3-D printing is more of a squirt technology. So in a sense, the promise of a 3-D printed cookie falls a bit short. Standing in front of the machine, it looked more like a singular, customizable production line. But this in itself offers interesting opportunities for a company like Mondelēz.

“What we’re looking at here is how do we begin to deliver new engagement experiences around our products for our consumers and customizing it in real time,” says Bough. “Imagine the longer game where these sit on corners around the world, and the level of engagement and personalization and experience that has around a brand and a product. We think that’s what part of the future looks like: customizable experiences for consumers. I think that we are far off from real scale plays right now. But I do think that in limited situations, you can create really engaging, enriching consumer experiences.”