Five Reasons You Should Go to Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored Conference

You won’t want to miss our annual Innovation Uncensored event on April 10 in New York. Fast Company has assembled some of the biggest names in technology, social innovation, entertainment, and business—straight from the pages of the magazine—for candid conversation about what inspires them to disrupt and drive change in their industry and the world:

Ed Catmull , president of Pixar and Disney animation studios, will share the secrets behind building a creative culture, hiring the right people, and inspiring ingenuity;

Chelsea Clinton and Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson will talk about how advancements in technology will drive entrepreneurship and innovation;

Lady Gaga’s former manager, Troy Carter , will talk about navigating setbacks and reinventing your career for a killer comeback (hint: diversifying your skills and interests are key);

NastyGal CEO Sophia Amoruso will reveal the how-to guide to building a “cult” following, showcasing photos and stories behind the brand;

and just 12 days before the fate of Aereo is decided by the US Supreme Court, CEO Chet Kanojia will discuss the future of his controversial technology and what is next for the company.

