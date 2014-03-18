In San Francisco, Landlords Are Evicting Some Tenants For Using Airbnb

Landlords in San Francisco are cracking down on tenants renting out their homes on Airbnb when their leases don’t allow for subletting. As a result, some San Francisco residents are facing eviction.

“When tenants do Airbnb and we catch them, we serve them with eviction notices for violating their lease agreements,” Dave Wasserman, a lawyer representing landlords who has filed 10 to 15 notices in the last six months, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Most rental agreements have outright prohibitions or restrictions on subletting.”

The issue is particularly thorny with rent-controlled apartments in the notoriously expensive city. “Landlords are pissed off that tenants are profiting off their properties,” Delene Wolf, executive director of the San Francisco Rent Board, told the Chronicle. “It makes them crazy: They’re rent controlled, and the tenant is making more off their property than they can make.”

Eviction notices typically tell tenants to fix the situation within 72 hours, but if they’re unable to because they’re out of town, for example, the landlord can begin the eviction process. However, some landlords claim illegal activity to outright evict their tenants.

Fast Company’s own Chris Dannen wrote about getting evicted after pocketing $20,000 off his Brooklyn apartment on Airbnb. New York City hasn’t exactly welcomed Airbnb with open arms, cracking down on short-stay rentals, with an exception made for hosts that remain in the residence. As Airbnb looks ahead, it is planning a number of services to aid travelers, including room cleaning and even airport transportation.