How 1-800-Flowers.com’s CEO Plants Seeds Of Social Consciousness

In my old neighborhood in Queens, we always knew how things were going with our neighbors. You knew who was doing well, who’d had good news recently, who had reason to celebrate. At the same time, you also heard the chatter on the downside: whose business was faltering, whose children had trouble with the law, who was in need of a helping hand. You knew because word got around the neighborhood in a quick and predictable fashion. Deliverymen chatted with their customers. Housewives talked across fences. Grocers picked up the latest from vendors. It was a close circle of intensely local conversation. If you ran a business in the neighborhood, you knew what was going on just by listening to the conversations.

This continued as a legitimate process for me even as I started my own floral business. I spent time in my shop. I spent time in the neighborhood where my shop was located. I talked to everyone who came in and everyone I saw around the neighborhood. It was a familiar process for me.

I’ve learned over the years that if you want to stay in touch with community conversations, you have to be on a constant lookout for new and creative ways to be seen and heard and involved.

But as my business grew larger, it naturally outgrew the street-level conversations that I and my father and my old neighbor relied on. This is a common ailment that falls over successful businesses. They outgrow their local conversations. They grow out and up and into tall office towers and suburban office parks, and they stop hearing about the local gossip. They become cut off from the conversations–which are still happening, just not in their earshot.

I’ve spent a great deal of time and effort to ensure this does not happen to 1-800-Flowers.com–and in the process I think I’ve come up with some guidelines other growing businesses can follow. I’ve learned over the years that if you want to stay in touch with community conversations, you have to be on a constant lookout for new and creative ways to be seen and heard and involved. Too often “community involvement” for a business is just another term for charity. It’s an expectation that the big business will write a check–and that’s it. I want our community involvement to go beyond just cash and be a force and a platform for the community conversation–the daily chatter that keeps us all connected and reminds us of who we are and why we’re here.

As a CEO, I view my role as someone who shapes consensus and makes decisions with not only the shareholders in mind, but also the vendors, distributors, and staff. To be sure, my process is capitalist. But there’s no reason that those of us who call ourselves capitalists can’t embrace the growing movement around caring capitalism. It’s a model that’s made this country great. It’s at work in great companies such as Whole Foods. And it’s a natural fit for a firm such as ours.

When you get to a certain size, keeping up the community conversation takes more than an open door and a pot of coffee. You have to get creative.

I was invited by Doug Levy, a master conversational leader, to a gathering of executives at the offices of John Mackey, the founder of Whole Foods. We talked about many things we hoped we could accomplish in the world–initiatives around fair trade, environmental responsibility, and economic growth. All of us had a variety of different ideas floating in our heads, but what John Mackey helped us to see was the framework that all of us fell into: the matrix of Conscious Capitalism.