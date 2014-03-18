Watch Superman Go On Patrol With A GoPro Camera

The GoPro camera has been strapped to eagles and pelicans ; it’s been worn by space-jumpers and firefighters ; but it’s never been worn by a superhero.





Technically, it still hasn’t–superheroes aren’t real, nerd–but this video from YouTube production team Corridor Digital captures the next best thing. It’s a 2:30 trip through Superman’s rounds, all with mounted GoPro strapped to the Last Son of Krypton’s forehead. Using drones helped along by DroneFly’s Taylor Chien, we see the patrol rounds performed by Superman (played by comedian Will Sterling) as he soars over the cityscape. He flies around, fights bad guys, and rescues a damsel in distress–all to a kickin’ dubstep soundtrack.





The video manages to find the sweet spot between being a parody of superheroes and of the myriad GoPro videos out there on YouTube–striking a different sort of blow for truth, justice, and the American way.