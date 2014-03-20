Don’t Let Your Business Get Squeezed Out By Social Media

Publishers who don’t have access to social data are facing a growing challenge–social squeeze. When it comes to digital advertising market share, they are losing out to the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

AOL’s acquisition of Gravity in January shows that AOL knows it needs to make its ad offering more social. Likewise, Marissa Mayer’s recent statement that the interest graph is the future of understanding what consumers want shows that Yahoo is aware it has the same problem.

With Facebook recently laying claim to the second-largest share of digital advertising dollars in the country, this is actually every publisher’s challenge today. The cash flowing into social platforms is not new money being spent in digital for the first time–these dollars are coming from the pockets of existing publishers, and few are avoiding the social squeeze.

Publishers, then, must keep Facebook and Twitter from further encroaching on their home turf. The social companies have made their presence known far and wide–so how can publishers defend and grow their revenue when media buyers are increasingly buying into the power of social?

Just playing defense won’t cut it. Publishers have to change their game plan–the only way to compete with social is social. To do so, they’ll have to make three critical adjustments:

As Mayer so accurately noted, understanding an individual’s interests allows for more personalization, which is great for consumers, and better ad targeting, which is great for advertisers.

At the confluence of these two are the publishers, who need both eyeballs and ad dollars. AOL’s intention is to use Gravity’s data as a proxy for interests, which shows effort in the right direction, and Apple may be taking a similar step with its acquisition of Topsy.