Recruiters’ Five Biggest Mistakes

Ken Sundheim, CEO of KAS Placement Recruiters, estimates that nearly one of every four decisions a small to midsize business makes during the recruitment process will hurt their chances to snag prime talent.

We’ve looked at ways social media can surreptitiously bias hiring managers and how candidates can game the traditional interview process. But what about the ways hiring managers and recruiters are sabotaging their own efforts.

Since even Google’s senior vice president of “people operations” publicly denounced the search giant’s practice of asking quirky brainteasers (“How many golf balls can you fit in an airplane) as “a complete waste of time,” we asked recruiting experts to tell us some of the other worst practices they’ve observed.

Shon Burton, founder of HiringSolved:

The idea that “It’s impossible to find a qualified candidate” is a myth. The role of the recruiter is to actively find talent, and to identify people who demonstrate the desired skills and knowledge that any given open position requires.

thinking of a candidate as a walking bullet-list of expectations and requirements is as outdated as the traditional resume.

Recruiting must be done creatively. The method of thinking of a candidate as a walking bullet-list–as someone who can meet a laundry list of expectations and requirements–is as outdated as the traditional resume. Through social media recruiters can easily find who they’re looking for: those who are able to demonstrate both passion and talent. These types of candidates might not have deep experience in an industry, or the most professionally robust resumes, but they’re qualified.

Today, in competitive markets, the best candidate for the job is the person who’s trending up, who you can predict as being extremely successful.