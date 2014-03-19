Aros: A Smart Thermostat And An Air Conditioner In One

For $250, the Nest thermostat will connect to the Internet and learn your habits, saving you money on your energy bills. For $300, the Aros window air conditioner will do the same thing–plus it will actually cool your apartment, too.

Aros is the perfect example of the future of the Internet of Things–a world in which all of our devices communicate with the cloud–and a smart A/C unit is just another option on the shelf of the Home Depot.





And Aros really will be on sale at Home Depot (and Amazon)! That’s the distribution power of the armchair inventor platform Quirky and the multinational corporation GE. The companies teamed up on a series of smart products last year; Aros is the first result of them doubling down on this partnership in 2014.

Aros is the perfect example of the Internet of Things.

Aros is a self-contained, turn-key “Internet of Things” device, like Quirky and GE’s electronic rather silly Egg Minder refrigerator egg tracker. In less than a minute, you can pair your iPhone to your air conditioner to calculate your monthly spending, throttle your energy usage, or just cool the room off before you get home. Unlike the Egg Minder, the Aros is a cornerstone, utilitarian product that millions of homes could rely upon.





What we have now is truly a result of GE infrastructure.

“Some of our earlier [Internet of Things] products were whimsical. They weren’t, ‘Oh my god! Thank god we have GE’s help to make this egg tray!” admits Quirky CEO Ben Kaufman. “They were great products. We were super proud of them. But what we have now is truly a result of GE infrastructure.”