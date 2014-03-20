10 Ways To Reward Yourself For Working So Hard

When I was growing up, my parents used to take me out for ice cream when I got good report cards. I’m not so into ice cream now, but when I’ve accomplished something tough, I like to reward myself in a more adult fashion–by getting sushi–spicy tuna rolls and avocado salad, washed down with a glass of Chardonnay.

We all need little rewards in our lives to keep us motivated. Here are some other ways to celebrate triumphs big and small.

You probably buy lunch frequently. But turning the morning meal into something other than a mad dash out the door feels more rare and decadent. Plus, who doesn’t love waffles? In a pinch, you can rise before dawn and hit a 24-hour diner before the rest of your family wakes up.

One woman who’s learning French told me that she treats herself to a subtitled French movie for sticking with her lessons. It’s a nice link–though a croissant would probably work too.

Admit it: You take quizzes to find out which states best match your personality. The problem is that most of us visit these sites without thinking, and then feel guilty for wasting time. Smart people consciously use these bits of levity as brain breaks after cranking through tasks they’d otherwise put off. Then they enjoy their cat videos guilt free.

Yes, plane (and train) trips are great for getting uninterrupted work done. But if you’re traveling for work, work is already getting hours that could be your own. After giving a speech in New York the other night, I bought a copy of Dave Barry’s new book and enjoyed the long train ride back to Philly much more than I would have otherwise.

Lots of fascinating places–museums, open-air markets, aquariums–are mobbed on weekends but fairly chill on weekdays. Skip out of work a little early as a reward for finishing your work early and become a tourist in your own town.