How Can We Build Ethics Into Big Data?

In a day and age where purchasing items like unscented hand lotion can alert your family to the fact that you’re pregnant (see Charles Duhigg’s story on predictive analytics at Target), clear ethical guidelines on how companies and governments should use ever-growing streams of data about individuals are more necessary than ever.

But we still don’t have them. We only really have a handful of suggestions on what could be a good idea while our laws try and catch up to the 21st century. Still, one suggestion brought up at a panel this week co-hosted by the White House did seem promising, even though it’s from the year 1215: A “due process” for big data, or, in other words, a path for the people affected by predictive analytics to right wrongs.

In the wake of the NSA scandal, the panel was one of three public events over the course of a 90-day review of big data practices ordered by President Obama. This one, moderated by writer and entrepreneur Anil Dash and held at the New York University Law School, looked at the ethical and social implications of big data specifically.

Over the course of the talk, panelist Kate Crawford, a principal researcher at Microsoft and visiting professor at MIT’s Center for Civic Media, explored the notion of “due process,” a formal way for a state to respect individual rights first drummed up in the Magna Carta–a 13th-century agreement from the king of England to limit his powers by law and respect his subjects. These days, Crawford dedicates her research towards finding a new one for big data.

“Under the friendly view of optimization, big data can be used to isolate different groups and then treat them differently,” she said. “The fear isn’t that big data discriminates. We already know that it does. It’s that you don’t know if you’ve been discriminated against.”

As an example, Crawford threw out a few hypotheticals: The job candidate who didn’t know he was rejected because of a combination of his Facebook likes predicted something unfavorable, or someone whose search history correlated with a criminal’s.

Due process could apply to these people, too, Crawford said. In a paper published earlier this year in the Boston College Law Review, Crawford and scholar Jason Schultz expanded a bit on what that might look like: