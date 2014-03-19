Wear Your Favorite Literary Classics With These Book Brooches

One of the scariest aspects of a future without physical books is the idea of walking into apartments completely devoid of shelves teeming with paperbacks and hardcovers. Seeing a person’s favorite books has always been a quick way to discover some common literary ground, and also feel out this person’s interests. Thankfully, there is a line of jewelry that telegraphs a person’s taste in letters, without getting anywhere near book jacket dust.





London-based artist Sarah Pounder has been creating reclaimed wood brooches covered by actual pages of classic novels–and selling them on her Etsy outlet, House of Ismay. Each of these pieces features either familiar character names or well-known quotes from the book at hand, but these aren’t the only hints at their origin. Pounder also shapes the decorative pins into forms that correspond to the books’ themes–a calabash pipe for Sherlock Holmes, a horse’s head for Black Beauty (and not The Godfather)–and lacquers the pages on with varnish.

Sure, there are other wearable ways to show off your favorite tomes, like those Great Gatsby shirts that were everywhere for a while, but a lot of hard-core readers tend to have a greater appreciation for the art of subtlety.

Have a look at more of these pieces in the slides above.

H/t to My Modern Met