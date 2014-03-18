Chevy Gets Adorable Little Kids To Reenact The “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” Trailer

There’s nothing cuter than little kids acting out scenes from movies with grown-ups, except perhaps corgis and shiba inus acting out those same scenes. In any case, Chevy–in a titanic, two-fisted team-up with Marvel–has beaten everyone to the punch when it comes to kids re-enacting the highlights from forthcoming superhero/spy thriller Captain America: The Winter Soldier.





In the 90-second spot–helmed by Winter Soldier directors Anthony and Joe Russo (who, as longtime directors for shows including Community, Arrested Development, and Happy Endings, are used to not taking things too seriously)–a towheaded little boy and three of his friends take on the roles of Captain America, Nick Fury, Black Widow, and the titular Winter Soldier. They basically run through the trailer’s highlights, with the dialogue a few octaves higher than normal, before the young Steve Rogers stand-in’s mom rolls up to the schoolyard in a brand-new Chevy Traverse.





Chevy’s vehicles feature in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in more ways than just this spot, too–Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is a Corvette enthusiast in the film, and the Tahoe makes an appearance as well. Still, in the weeks before the film’s release, it’s a clever move on the part of the manufacturer to preserve the “wow” factor for the movie, and cash in today on the “aww” factor.