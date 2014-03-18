This Mash-Up of “Frozen” and “Watchmen” Is Quite Accurate

The triumphant ballad “Let It Go” from Disney’s musical, Frozen, is probably the best song that I have ever heard about snow powers. It has won an ( EGOT-completing ) Academy Award, spawned a cottage industry of YouTube covers, and generally held sway in the ear canals of all those who’ve crossed its path. The sequence in the film from which the song comes, however, seems to share some unlikely source material.

Writer Devin Faraci and many others have noted some interesting parallels between the emotional journey of Frozen’s hero, and that of Dr. Manhattan from the pitch-black political graphic novel satire, Watchmen. Just as Elsa from Frozen is isolated due to her powers, Dr. Manhattan flees to Mars to avoid using his. Eventually, both decide to let their freak flags fly and embrace their powers (as each of us should, within reason) and leave their banished solitude behind. It’s a bit of a stretch, but this theory is surprisingly tight. And in case the connection was hard to see before, Redditor Alex Wolinetz has helpfully put together the lyrical mash-up below.





Now, hopefully next we’ll see a different kind of mash-up in which President Nixon sends Elsa from Frozen in Vietnam for some snow-carnage.

Watch Idina Menzel’s animated counterpart sing “Let It Go” below.

H/t to Neatorama