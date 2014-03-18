Facebook’s Facial Recognition Software Is Almost As Accurate As A Human Eye

A new report indicates Facebook’s AI team is making big strides with its facial-recognition software. Results from a recent test, which asked simply whether two unfamiliar photos of faces showed the same person, were pretty on target: Facebook’s not-yet-released software, called DeepFace, was able to get it right with 97.25% accuracy.
Which is pretty good, considering humans only recognize faces correctly about 97.53% of the time. And it represents an enormous leap compared to where the software was just a year ago. “You normally don’t see that sort of improvement,” Yaniv Taigman, a member of Facebook’s AI team, told Technology Review. “We closely approach human performance.”