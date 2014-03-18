Why Wolfram|Alpha’s Algorithm Still Relies On Human Smarts

The newly released Wolfram Language claims to know everything about everything. The all-knowing language is the driving force behind computational knowledge engine Wolfram|Alpha. But it hasn’t gotten closer to obtaining perfect knowledge without help from real, human experts.

Nearly every one of Wolfram|Alpha’s algorithms and real-world object identifiers (the ones that make it possible for the language to understand what a “pint” or a “foot” is) have been vetted by people who truly do know everything. And the Wolfram Alpha team regularly consults with real experts on how to make sense of all the datasets in its knowledge stores.

Sometimes, that human intelligence comes right from the service’s community. Not long ago, a music composer reviewed some Wolfram|Alpha apps, and his feedback ended up catching the team’s eye. As it turned out, this composer’s heavy background in mathematics gave him unique insight into the type of musical smarts that Wolfram|Alpha was looking for.

“We ended up hiring him to enhance music theory content in Wolfram|Alpha, and he continued on to do some audio-related development in the Wolfram Language,” recalls Alan Joyce, director of content development at Wolfram Alpha.





Wolfram|Alpha draws upon its gathered knowledge to retrieve and compute a response rather than spitting out a list of related links that might contain the information you’re looking for, à la Google.

Say, for instance, that you wanted to know about love. You could enter “What is love?” or simply say “love,” and it would give you virtually the same result, replete with the usual suspects. You would see a histogram of word frequency usage and some definitions and synonyms.

But you would also get a list of a few phrases that might help you understand the context of the word, other words that rhyme with it, and crossword puzzle clues that could give you a leg up on Friday’s version from the New York Times. Wolfram needs experts to create results like these.