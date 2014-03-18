Is Your Daily Communication Entirely Lacking In Karl Lagerfeld? Sorted!

While handy, and fun, Emoji are, all things considered, tacky. What’s decidedly not tacky though, is an eccentric 80-year-old fashion designer’s emoji tribute to himself.

To publicize two new perfumes–“Karl Lagerfeld for Her” and “Karl Lagerfeld for Him,” the instantly recognizable fashion designer has launched 30 haute couture emoji. Called EmotiKarl, the symbols allow you to speak in the language of chic. The pictures include studded, fingerless gloves throwing hand signals, including a dismissive fan-wave, a perfume atomizer, Choupette, and even Lagerfeld’s own likeness.

Given the ponytailed German icon is a self-described caricature of himself, this seems like a natural progression.



