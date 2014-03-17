advertisement
Twitter Tests “Fave People” Feature To Track Accounts In Separate Timeline

[Image: Flickr user clasesdeperiodismo]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

Twitter is testing a “Fave People” feature that lets users track certain Twitter accounts in a separate timeline.


The functionality of Fave People is similar to Twitter lists, and the interaction is reminiscent of favoriting tweets. People can fave users by tapping on a star icon that appears on their profiles.

TechCrunch reports the Fave People feature surfaced in an alpha version of Twitter’s Android application, which is used to test changes and possible new features. Though the social network has made a number of design changes to draw non-techies into the service, the company says it “also experiment[s] with features that may never be released to everyone who uses Twitter.” Fast Company has reached out to Twitter for comment.

