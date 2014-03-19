6 Persuasion Tricks To Get What You Want

It doesn’t matter if you’re working on landing a new job or promotion or trying to get your bosses to sign off a new idea, being persuasive goes a long way in getting things done.

Persuasion is about making a deeper connection with someone, even if it’s momentary or a highly superficial trust.

It’s a more nuanced quality than just being authoritative or demanding. The ability to win over others to see your way of thinking and support you includes a number of personal, presentation and perceptive aspects.

“Persuasion is all about making a deeper connection with someone, even if it’s momentary or a highly superficial trust. Even if you’re just selling something on Craigslist, people are taking in all these cues about whether to trust and believe you,” says Marc J. Sachnoff, founder of Kirkland, Wash.-based Modern Wisdom Training Group, a consultancy that helps people make better decisions.

The next time you need to rally the troops and get them to support your idea or effort, keep these key actions in mind.

Knowing your subject cold and presenting your case succinctly help people stay focused on what you have to say and feel more confident in your opinion, says Bill McGowan, founder of Clarity Media Group, a New York City-based media training firm, and author of Pitch Perfect: How to Say It Right the First Time Every Time . If your delivery is too lengthy, hesitant or unsure and peppered with filler language like “um” and “you know,” you’re going to lose your audience.

When reporters have a story to tell, they typically give you the most important information in the first paragraph. Do the same when you’re trying to be persuasive, McGowan says. Talk about the problem you’re solving or the benefit you’re delivering and why it’s important immediately.

“If you build gradually to revealing your idea somewhere 40, 50 seconds down the road after you’ve tried to build this very airtight argument for why your idea is sound, you’re probably going to have a fraction of the audience still engaged,” he says.