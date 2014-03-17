Listen to Christopher Lee’s Pep Talk For Old Age

As any plastic surgeon will tell you, aging isn’t the most welcome process. In childhood we yearn to grow up and as grown-ups we cling to youth for as long as humanly possible. This new spot for senior advocacy and services group Age UK by agency Karmarama and directed by Nadav Kander, features velvet-voiced actor Christopher Lee reading a poem by Roger McGough.

The ad features portraits for people aging from one to 100 and reminds us that aging isn’t an illness but a way of life. “Build a website, make an app, take up Zumba…In the blink of an eye, the brush of a tear, you are old.” It’s a visually compelling, thought-provoking ad that, depending on your mood (and birth date), will either lift your spirits for the possibilities of tomorrow–like building a website for your new Zumba app–or be the most depressing thing you watch all day.